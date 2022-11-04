Girdwood and Andersonstown Karate Clubs enjoy special course

MEMBERS of Andersonstown and Girdwod karate clubs enjoyed learning the skills which are necessary to defeat an opponent in a kumite (free fighting) karate competition arena when they were outlined during a special courses conducted in Girdwood Community Hub by Irish karate ace Andersonstown’s Oliver Brunton.

Oliver has enjoyed a very successful career as a kumite referee reaching the top of his field at world level. For 13 years he was secretary of both the European and World Karate Federations Referee Commissions.

During his time at the top, Oliver adjudicated the world's top karate fighters at elite competitions across the globe.

His international experience has given him an unparalleled insight into the psyche of winning athletes and the mindset needed to reach the top of their game.

Oliver also knows how to execute winning techniques and strategies such as how a fighter can come back from behind during a match.

As a karate coach for almost six decades, Oliver has taught numerous fighters how to best handle themselves on the mats.

His most notable protégé is his son James who has a string of British and international titles to his name including the American open crown which he won in Las Vegas.

James, who is a World Karate Federation coach, assisted his father during the course last weekend.

Oliver also knows how to teach aspiring fighters and how to progress children who are just starting out on their competition pathway.

Practising fighting techniques

“Learning good fighting techniques and drills help people build up a repartee of moves they can use in the competition arena,” he explained.

“If fighters have this armoury of skills to draw on, they can only succeed.”

The course also gave students the opportunity to practice against their peers and to enjoy putting into practice what they had learned.

Andersonstown Karate Club trains at the Andersonstown Leisure Centre on Fridays from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, while Girdwood Karate Club trains at the Girdwood Community Hub on Wednesdays from 7pm to 8pm.

Anyone wishing to find out more can visit www.irishkarate.com or phone James on 07513837557.