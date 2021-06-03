WATCH: Giz a Bite on Donegall Road fast becoming a favourite for foodies

GIZ A BITE on the Donegall Road is fast becoming a favourite for foodies from across the city.



Building on that success, they have now added some delicious street food to the menu with mouth watering tacos, loaded fries and southern fried chicken appearing on what was an already extensive menu.



Nathan McClintock, owner of Giz A Bite, opened the sit in and takeaway last September. Speaking about his first venture into business, he told belfastmedia.com: “We opened in September and I came up with the name on my way to buy the business.



“When I took it over I completely revamped the place and the menu. This is my very first business and I would say that has been challenging.



“I opened in September and most of the time we have been open we have been in lockdown. But we have a wide variety on our menu and there is something for everyone which keeps people coming back.”



A trip to Giz A Bite is far from a trip to your local chippy. One of the most popular items on the menu allows you to take your tastebuds on a transatlantic trip to get a true taste of Tennessee with the Jack Daniels burger.



With a choice of a melt in your mouth beef burger or succulent chicken burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and an onion ring before being drizzled in Giz A Bite’s infamous Jack Daniels sauce, it is definitely one for the TikTok foodies.



As the pubs reopen, many of us will be reaching for a cure sooner or later and there is nothing better than a Giz A Bite fry to soak up the one too many from the night before and bring you back to life.



However, if you are in the mood for something lighter, you can avail of sandwiches, paninis, wraps and toasties each lunchtime.



For the calorie counters out there, Nathan doesn’t disappoint as the Giz a Bite menu also includes a range of salads and smoothies so that you can stick to your diet while your friends indulge in a calorific feast.



You might want to save room for dessert though as you will not be able to resist the wide range of desserts and traybakes on offer. From Brownies and Sticky Toffee Pudding to Fifteens, your sweet tooth will definitely be satisfied with a trip to Giz A Bite.