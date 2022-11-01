Glenbawn fire being treated as arson

A fire at a property in Glenbawn Avenue on Halloween night is being treated as arson.

Emergency services were called to the mid-terrace property in Poleglass shortly before 7pm with two fire appliances from Cadogan fire station, one fire appliance each from Springfield, Lisburn, Central and Whitla fire stations alongside an aerial appliance from Springfield attending the incident.

A NIFRS spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a property yesterday evening.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

"The incident was dealt with by 8.10pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition."

A PSNI spokesperson added: "A report was received by police at around 7pm of a fire in the upper floor and attic of the house. Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire, which is believed at this time to have been started deliberately.

"Whilst at the scene, officers dealt with an outbreak of disorder amongst a crowd of people which had gathered in the street. One woman, aged 46, was arrested and has since been charged with assault on police and disorderly behaviour and is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday 28 November.

"Enquiries are ongoing and police would ask anyone with any information about the incident to contact officers at Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 1884 31/10/22.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."