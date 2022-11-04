Glenbawn road resurfacing given thumbs-up

Cllr Caoimhín McCann at the site of the resurfacing in Glenbawn.

THE completion of much-needed road resurfacing in the Glenbawn area of Poleglass has been welcomed by a local councillor.

Sinn Féin Cllr Caoimhín McCann says that road safety is a priority and he will be continuing to push for more resurfacing across Poleglass.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, the Colin Councillor said:"Myself and Danny Baker MLA met with officials from the Department for Infrastructure back in May just after the election to follow up on resurfacing in Glenbawn.

"In Glenbawn, the road was undriveable to the point that Belfast City Council workers were unable to lift people’s bins from directly outside their houses because the road was that bad.

“The whole place has got resurfaced, and we’re delighted. Minister O’Dowd put it on the three-year resurfacing programme and myself and Danny Baker MLA were able to get that delivered.”