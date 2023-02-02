Flavours galore as Glenowen catering truck event is a huge success

NEW VENTURE: Queuing for the food and drinks on sale on Saturday

AS soon as a I heard a food catering truck event was coming to the Glenowen Bar and Kitchen, I knew I had to get along.

Running for the first time last Saturday from 2-9pm, I arrived at around 4pm to a great buzz around the Glen Road.

The Glenowen car-park was set up with food truck businesses offering tastes from around the world including Taquitos, Pizza Napoletana from Belfast Pizza Blogger, Sam Smith Street Food, Don Balloon Café and Restaurant, Fairleys Flavours, The Griddle by Angus Farm, Bunelos Coffee and Donuts and The Grill.

Also present was the Glenowen's very own Crooked Cocktails truck, serving alcoholic beverages to the excited revellers.

First up was indeed the Crooked Cocktails truck and my eyes were drawn to the Jameson Orange Hot Chocolate. As an avid whiskey fan, the Jameson Orange whiskey did indeed make a fantastic hot chocolate. It would be a perfect winter's night drink!

My partner opted for the 'Peaches and Scream' cocktail which was like a frozen peach daiquiri – very tasty and refreshing.

For food, I opted for the Cyprus Gyros from Don Balloon Café. Priced at £7, it is chicken, pork, lettuce, red onion, chips and tzatziki sauce – think kebab but even better!

My partner was in the mood for pizza and joined the very long queue at the Pizza Napoletana stall. The man behind it is Bobby Quinn, owner of Belfast Pizza Blogger, who started knocking out fresh Neopolitan-style pizzas in his back garden in Rosgoill Gardens back in April 2020.

Made fresh in front of you, the pizza was cooked in minutes in a burning furnace. Such had been the demand for his pizzas, we were told we were lucky, given he only had enough left for four pizzas. I was reliably told afterwards he sold 140 pizzas in under three hours, which is truly remarkable!

Every stall is worth a mention and I am sure all were delighted with their business on the Glen Road on Saturday.

"What a turn out," Glenowen Bar and Kitchen posted on social media following the event.

Here's to the next catering truck market. It may just be around the corner! Let's hope so!