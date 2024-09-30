Glenparent Youth and Community Group host informative training session on substance misuse

TRAINING: Staff, volunteers and young people took part in the training at Glenparent Youth and Community Group

STAFF and young people from Glenparent Youth and Community Group in Lenadoon have taken part in substance misuse training.

The training look place at Glen Community Complex and was attended by youth and community workers and volunteers.

Youth workers Karen Nugent and Patrick Owens said: "We found the training so informative and interesting and it will undoubtedly assist us in engaging young people and young adults who are under the influence of drugs.

"The tutor was superb, especially when talking about his own experiences of drug misuse in the past.”

Complex Manager Michael Doherty added: “The training was part of a package of Substance Misuse Training for Parents, Youth and Community Workers and Young people funded by the West Belfast GP Federation and we are grateful for their assistance.”