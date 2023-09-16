Golden hours for Sharon in Belfast

TRADITIONAL Irish music, old and new, will be celebrated in the second instalment of the Powers Golden Hours series. arriving in Belfast later this month.

Powers Irish Whiskey is bringing some of the biggest names in trad together with emerging musicians for a series of intimate music and storytelling sessions in celebrated pubs around Ireland.

The series is part of the Powers ‘Old But Gold’ campaign, which proudly champions Powers' long and rich history and its ability to stand the test of time, challenging consumers to rethink their perceptions of what ‘old’ really means in today’s world.

Following the hugely successful first session in Dublin earlier this year, Powers Golden Hours is heading north, with a takeover of iconic Belfast pub, White’s Tavern. set for Thursday, September 28. Trad legend Sharon Shannon will share the stage on the night with up-and-coming talent including Susan O’Neill and Belfast’s Joshua Burnside.

Several well-known artists, including Brendán Quinn, John McSherry and Francis McIlduff, will also perform on the night. Further special guests are expected to join on the evening, which will be hosted by local musician Alana Henderson.

Celebrating songs and stories that have been passed down through the generations, artists will perform together and individually, showing how their craft is inspired by the past and present. Fittingly, headliner Sharon Shannon’s performance comes just ahead of the release of her ‘Now & Then’ box set – a stunning retrospective of her illustrious 30-year career, due out on October 27.

Jessica Lynn, Marketing Director Ireland at Irish Distillers said: “Powers’ Old But Gold campaign celebrates the life experience, confidence, and self-assuredness that comes with age.

Nowhere is this illustrated as well as within our vibrant trad scene, where legends and luminaries inspire the next generation to protect time-honoured traditions and techniques, whilst making their own mark.

“Through Powers Golden Hours, we are proud to showcase established and emerging talent and the iconic Irish pubs at the heart of the trad space, where shared traditions and passions are fuelling a trad renaissance that’s connecting with audiences of all ages.”

•Tickets for the September 28 event are available via Eventbrite. If you’d like further information on the Powers Golden Hours series, you’re invited to, visit the Powers Whiskey Instagram page and @Powers_Whiskey / @PowersWhiskeyNI