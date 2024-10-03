Golf: Colin Valley GC men reach Ulster four-ball final for the first time in club history

COLIN Valley Golf Club est.1993, situated on Black’s Road in West Belfast, is thrilled to announce that its men’s Ulster four-ball team has reached the final of the prestigious Ulster Four-Ball Golf Ireland Interclub Championship for the first time in the club’s history.

This landmark achievement represents a major milestone for the club and reflects the outstanding dedication, skill, and teamwork of its players.

The team’s path to the final has been remarkable, with hard-fought victories against strong opponents from across the province.

Under the leadership of team captain Kevin Owens, the players have shown incredible resolve and unity, earning them a well-deserved place in the final.

“This is a truly momentous occasion for Colin Valley Golf Club,” said club captain, Pat Flynn.

“The team have worked tirelessly throughout the season, and we are extremely proud of their efforts.

“Reaching the final for the first time is a fantastic accomplishment, and we are all behind them as they push for the title.”

Team captain, Kevin Owens also shared his thoughts, adding: “It’s been an incredible journey for the team.

“Everyone has given their all, and it’s a testament to the spirit and determination of the players.

“We’ve faced some tough competition, but the way we’ve come together as a team has made all the difference.

“We’re excited for the final and ready to give it everything we’ve got to make history for the club.”

Resident pro golfer, Peter Martin also praised the team’s performance.

“The team’s focus and dedication are second to none, and it’s been fantastic to see them grow as a team,” he noted.

“Reaching the final is a huge achievement, and I have every confidence they can go all the way. The whole club is buzzing, and we can’t wait to see them take the final step.”

Colin Valley will play Cloverhill Golf Club this Sunday at Tandragee Golf Club and the club encourages all members and supporters to attend and cheer on the team as they aim for victory.

For further information and updates, please visit the Colin Valley Golf Club Facebook page.