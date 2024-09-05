Golf: Cue Joe - Swail snookered on the greens

Joe Swail demonstrates a tricky technique of putting at an angle with the handle end of a golf club. Joe's putting tip is watched in bemusement by music ace James Peake, Oscar winner James Martin and Travel Ireland Coaches Director, Paul Cunningham

Former professional snooker star, Joe Swail is limbering up to contest the James Martin Charity Golf Scramble for Corrymeela, to be staged at Ballycastle on Thursday September 26.

Swail, known as 'The Outlaw' during his days on the professional snooker circuit will suss out any fairway bandits on the north Antrim coast course as he joins other celebrities such as his golfing buddy Brian Magee, the former world super-middleweight boxing champion, UTV reporter Barbara McCann and the larger than life big-band noise, James Peake.

Born in Belfast's Markets, the affable Swail was inspired by the local legends Alex Higgins and Dennis Taylor to participate in a lucrative 30-year career in the professional snooker world.

He reached the World Championship semi-finals of 2000 and 2001 at the Crucible.

Joe has retired from that demanding profession and while continuing to coach his favourite sport for Belfast City Council, paraded versatility as a smart swinging amateur golfer.

For further information on the charity golf day, including four-ball bookings or sponsorship opportunities contact catherineohara@corrymeela.org

