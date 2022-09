Golf Day fundraiser for St Mary's University College sports teams

ST Mary’s University College on the Falls Road in Belfast are holding a Golf Day on 2nd November in Dungannon Golf Club to help cover the running costs of all their sports teams.

Launching the fundraiser are camog Maeve Kelly, ladies footballer Molly McGloin, netballer Aoife McGirr, soccer player Jervis Óg McCaul, golfer Colin Sheehan, hurler Dáire Stevenson and men’s footballer Cormac Smyth.