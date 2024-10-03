Golf: Rockmount are 2024 Rossmore Cup winners

Rockmount Golf Club won the Rossmore Cup, overcoming a very strong Mannan Castle team.

In a home and away final, the Rockmount team had a superb 3-1 win (plus 6 holes) away in Monaghan which proved to be vital, as the Mannan Castle team came to South Belfast for the second leg in a very determined mood.

Mannan got off to a great fast start but the Rockmount team dug in and battled hard to earn the win.

Club captain, Kevin Smylie and team captain Fra Ward had shown great faith in this squad and had high expectations that Rockmount could go all the way… and they did!

Pictured L-R (back): Colin Childs, Leslie Edgar (Cowdy) Enda Cunningham, Paddy Carville, Michael Patmore, Ed McDonald (VC), Henry Moore, Bob Jellie, Kevin Cushnan; (front) Gary Gorman, Paul Mearns, Fra Ward (Team Captain), Kevin Smylie (Club Captain), Davy Cleland