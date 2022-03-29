Good Shepherd pupils discover that plastic is not fantastic

GOOD Shepherd Primary School was host to performers from The Lyric Theatre as they delivered a play aimed at encouraging environmental responsibility.

The Creative Learning department at The Lyric have teamed up with the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to create an exciting, new piece of theatre to raise awareness of issues such as littering, recycling and plastic pollution.

Writers and directors Jess Williams and Michael Biegel have worked with a group of five young actors to provide an engaging way for young people to learn about environmental issues.

The play will tour primary schools across the North, and was recently shown at Shepherd Primary School in Poleglass.

Schoolteacher, Sean Kennedy, said: “We were thrilled to welcome the Creative Learning Department of the Lyric Theatre to Good Shepherd Primary School.

"Live theatre is such an exciting way to engage with the children on environmental issues. The play had an impact that will stay in their memories and reinforces the positive recycling behaviour that Good Shepherd encourages throughout the curriculum."

Talking about the collaboration Erin Hoey, Creative Learning Manager at Lyric Theatre said: "This will be one of the Creative Learning department’s biggest educational ventures to date and we are looking forward to touring a newly devised piece which has such an important topical message."

Rachael Hook from DAERA added: "The damaging effects of our misuse of plastic are clear. It is polluting our environment, harming wildlife and endangering our health.

"DAERA are committed to helping tackle this problem so we are delighted to be partnering with the Lyric Theatre on this project. The play will undoubtedly help raise awareness and educate the young people of Northern Ireland on these issues as well as giving them practical advice on how they can help reduce plastic pollution and waste."