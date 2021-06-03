Buon Appetito: A true taste of Italy as Goodfellas reopens

GOODFELLAS has been a West Belfast institution for decades and like many of us, they celebrated a milestone birthday in lockdown having served the community for 30 years.



While little has changed within the restaurant during that time, lockdown has allowed owners Ciarnán and Kate Mac Ainmhire to reimagine the interior while maintaining the character of the much loved restaurant.



Stepping into the restaurant, customers are still greeted with the same mural that has adorned the walls since opening in September 1990.



Beyond that, customers can be seated in the main seating area which is decorated in the restaurants signature green and gold interiors, close to the kitchen area where you can marvel at the chefs as they prepare a true taste of Italy in their refitted kitchen or in the new Piazza Capozzi room at the rear of the restaurant which is inspired by Kate’s Italian roots and is named after her grandparents.

Goodfellas chef Martin Curran gets ready to welcome back the customers

Piazza Capozzi has the look and feel of an authentic rural Italian square and with their Bring Your Own policy, you can grab your favourite bottle of vino and be transported to a Tuscan village without leaving West Belfast in what will be the closest you will get to experiencing a true taste of Italia while the country remains on the Amber List for travel.



Speaking on Monday as they fully reopened their doors for the first time in over a year, Ciarnán said: “We have been open 30 years and we haven’t been able to celebrate with the Coronavirus so we have put the celebrations on hold until later in the year when it will hopefully be safe to do so.



“We have had a complete refurbishment on the restaurant and we hope that the customers like it. When redesigning it, we tried to keep with the character of the restaurant but bring it into the 21 century.



“It was very important for us to keep the character of the restaurant as that is what our customers feel comfortable with and we hope we have got it right.”

Caoilfhionn Nic Aimnhire from Goodfellas with Mum and Dad Kate and Ciarnán Mac Aimnhire

When it comes to the extensive menu, customers can still expect to find their old favourites with a few changes, something which Kate believes is important as it is the menu that keeps people coming back.



In line with Covid safety, customers will find a QR code on their table which they can scan and that will bring them to a digital version of the menu which limits physical contact.



Coronavirus safety has been paramount to Goodfellas as a business and that is why they are only reopening now that they feel it is safe to do so.



On that, Ciarnán said: “We took the decision to close on 15 March 2020 and we remained closed until November when we felt that it was safe for our staff to reopen for takeaway and deliveries.



“All we ask is that our customers help us keep them and our staff safe by wearing a mask while moving around the restaurant, maintaining social distancing and sanitising their hands.”



Goodfellas are open daily and booking is advised. To book a table call 028 90431143. Lines are open from 11am Monday to Friday, 3pm Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.