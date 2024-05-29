Gort na Móna GAC begin club's 50th anniversary celebrations

WEST Belfast GAA club Gort na Móna will launch their 50th anniversary celebrations with a weekend of events for the whole community.

Throughout the next six months the Upper Springfield club have organised sports tournaments, walks, talks, murals, publications, and a film to help showcase the rich history of the club and the GAA more generally.

The celebrations start on Saturday morning with a Black Mountain walk via the ‘Hatchet Field’ and ridge trail, before walkers make their way back to Gort na Mona for lunch, music and a full club 50th birthday photo.

The club will then launch their new strategic plan 2024-2027 with the help of Antrim Chairperson Seamus McMullan before Belfast City Hall is lit up in club colours that night.

The weekend of celebration will then switch to the field and the ‘small ball’ on Sunday with hurling and camogie games organised from 11am until 4pm with the highlight of the day being the local derby clash with Falls Road rivals Davits in senior hurling.

The game will be followed by a family fun day, food trucks and refreshing beverages in the bar and social club with entertainment provided by Conor McCaffrey and guests.

Club Chairperson Barry Fegan said: “This year's 50th anniversary is a critical milestone in the history of the club and a powerful testament to the hard work of local Gaels and community volunteers who helped form the club and continue to work tirelessly to promote Gaelic games activities week in and week out.

“It was really important that we marked this year symbolically, but our committee also felt it was important to use this year of celebration and reflection to look forward and plan for the future.

"We also want to re double our efforts to continue to grow and get better. We want more children playing GAA and more families to be part of our club and we are using this year's anniversary to promote and grow the club for the future. This is why we felt the time was right to develop and launch a new plan for the next three years."

The weekend is open to the whole community and Gort na Móna would like to invite all members of the community to join in the festivities.