Grand National 2021: Runner-by-runner guide

Cloth Cap fits the bill for Aintree showpiece

1. Bristol De Mai (11st 10lbs)

Rating: 8/10

TOP-class chaser who has three Betfair chases to his credit. Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davis won the Grand National with Earth Summit in 1998, but carrying top weight for a horse who tends to like soft, winter ground is a concern.

Trainer: N Twiston-Davis

Jockey: D Jabob

Odds: 28/1



2. Chris’s Dream (11st 7lbs)

Rating: 5/10

RAN well at Down Royal earlier in the season but has lost his way since. Pulled up in the Ryanair Chase at last month’s Cheltenham Festival. With stamina doubts and plenty of weight, others are preferred, albeit the trainer is in cracking form.

Trainer: H de Bromhead

Jockey: DJ O’Keefe

Odds: 50/1



3. Yala Enki (11st 3lbs)

Rating: 6/10

ADMIRABLE staying chaser. Placed in the last three renewals of the Welsh National so will have no stamina issues. Question marks about the ground, but Paul Nicholls has bounced back to form following a disappointing Cheltenham Festival.

Trainer: P Nicholls

Jockey: B Frost

Odds: 50/1



4. Ballyoptic (11st 1lbs)

Rating: 3/10

TOUCHED off by Joe Farrell in a Scottish National in 2018 and his form figures for this season have been disappointing. Fell when a 25/1 chance in this back in 2019 and his odds reflect his chances.

Trainer: N Twiston-Davis

Jockey: S Twiston-Davis

Odds: 100/1



5. Definitly Red (11st 1lbs)

Rating: 4/10

ANOTHER tough chaser, he was well-fancied for this back in 2017 when he didn’t enjoy the best of luck in running. He is held on recent Kelso form with Cloth Cap and Amberleigh House was the last 12-year-old to win the Grand National back in 2004.

Trainer: B Ellison

Jockey: R Mania (jockey change)

Odds: 40/1



6. Lake View Lad (11st)

Rating: 5/10

THE mount of champion jockey Brian Hughes from Co Armagh. Lake View Lad won at Aintree on the Mildmay course back in November. Runs off the same mark as he did in 2019 when he was pulled up, but has place claims.

Trainer: N Alexander

Jockey: B Hughes

Odds: 66/1



7. Burrows Saint (10st 13lbs)

Rating: 8/10

BIDDING for the Irish and English Grand National double having won at Fairyhouse in 2019. Leading amateur Patrick Mullins takes the mount from the injured Paul Townend. Finished behind stablemate Acapella Bourgeois in the Bobbyjo Chase last time out, but better ground could see him in a better light and the Mullins father/son combination won Friday’s Topham Chase with Livelovelaugh.

Trainer: W Mullins

Jockey: P Mullins

Odds: 10/1



😍 Livelovelaugh - sensational over the Grand National fences in today's Randox Topham Chase at @aintreeraces — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 9, 2021



8. Magic Of Light (10st 13lbs)

Rating: 9/10

WAS second to Tiger Roll in 2019. Has been given a chance by the handicapper on the basis on that run. Ran with plenty of credit in the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and Jessica Harrington has made a timely return to form with her horses while jockey Robbie Power won this aboard Silver Birch in 2007.

Trainer: J Harrington

Jockey: R Power

Odds: 20/1



9. Acapella Bourgeois (10st 12lbs)

Rating: 7/10

GOT the better of Burrows Saints in the Bobbyjo Chase and is now better off at the weights. Hails from the stable of Willie Mullins and is certainly capable of a bold showing if lasting home.

Trainer: W Mullins

Jockey: DE Mullins

Odds: 28/1



10. Talkischeap (10st 12lbs)

Rating: 3/10

WON the Bet365 Chase at Sandown in 2019 so has stamina in the locker. However, injury has curtailed his chances and it hard to fancy with Alan King’s runners seemingly off colour of late.

Trainer: A King

Jockey: T Cannon

Odds: 50/1



11. Tout Est Permis (10st 12lbs)

Rating: 2/10

FELL last time out at Down Royal and that’s hardly ideal ahead of tacking 30 fences around the Grand National course. Stable is in good form recently, but hard to fancy.

Trainer: N Meade

Jockey: S Flannagan

Odds: 125/1



12. Annibale Fly (10st 12lbs)

Rating: 5/10

TWICE placed in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and has been fourth and fifth in the Grand National (finished behind Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019). Enjoys a nice drop in the weights and the 11-year-old could run another big race.

Trainer: T Martin

Jockey: D O’Regan

Odds: 28/1



13. Mister Malarky (10st 12lbs)

Rating: 6/10

HAS some good form as a novice and he bids to give trainer Colin Tizzard the perfect retirement present. Second wind op could yield further improvement and not without a chance.

Trainer: C Tizzard

Jockey: J O’Neil Jnr

Odds: 20/1



14. Kimberlite Candy (10st 10lbs)

Rating: 7/10

HAS been second in two renewals of the Becher Chase over the Grand National fences and won over three-mile, five furlongs at Warwick in January. One for the shortlist.

Trainer: T Lacey

Jockey: R McLernon

Odds: 18/1



15. Any Second Now (10st 9lbs)

Rating 8/10

WAS short enough in the betting for the Grand National last year and has been trained with Aintree in mind again this season by Ted Walsh, who won this with Papillon in 2000 with son Ruby on board.

Previous winner of the Kim Muir Chase at Cheltenham and ticks a lot of boxes for this.

Trainer: T Walsh

Jockey: M Walsh

Odds: 10/1



16. Balko Des Flos (10st 9lbs)

Rating: 4/10

FORMER winner of the Ryanair Chase, but hasn’t been competitive over the last two campaigns. Sold by Gigginstown and was a faller in the Cross Country Chase at the Festival last month.

Trainer: H de Bromhead

Jockey: A Coleman

Odds: 100/1



17. Alpha Des Obeaux (10st 9lbs)

Rating: 3/10

WAS a casualty at The Chair in 2018 and has been disappointing of late. Returned to something like his old form when a credible forth to stablemate Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham last month, but doesn’t look particularly well handicapped.

Trainer: D Foster

Jockey: J McGarvey

Odds: 80/1



18. OK Corral (10st 8lbs)

Rating: 4/10

THE sole representative from the stable of Nicky Henderson, OK Corral was among the leading fancies for last year’s race before its cancellation. Has been out of form since winning the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster last season and was pulled up in the Ultima Chase at Cheltenham.

Trainer: N Henderson

Jockey: D O’Connor

Odds: 80/1



19. Takingrisks (10st 7lbs)

Rating: 4/10

HAD Cloth Cap behind him when winning the 2019 Scottish Grand National at Ayr. Proved he can still land the big handicaps winning claiming Doncaster’s Sky Bet Chase back in January and capable of a good run – big mover in the betting in recent days.

Trainer: N Richards

Jockey: S Quinlan

Odds: 14/1



20. Shattered Love (10st 7lbs)

Rating: 3/10

A TALENTED mare on her day who won the JLT Novices’ Chase at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival. Ran a decent race to be third in the Mares’ Chase at the Festival last month, but she failed to land a blow in the 2019 Irish Grand National and could struggle to get involved over this marathon trip.

Trainer: D Foster

Jockey: K Sexton

Odds: 50/1

Shattered Love won the JLT Novices' Chase at the 2018 Cheltenham Festival, but needs to improve to feature in this



21. Jett (10st 7lbs)

Rating: 3/10

ANOTHER who was well-touted for the Grand National that never was last year and has mixed it with the best in grade ones in Ireland. Yet, would need to return to form following a number of disappointing efforts this season.

Trainer: J Harrington

Jockey: S Waley-Cohen

Odds: 100/1



22. Lord Du Mesnil (10st 6lbs)

Rating: 5/10

WAS no better than midfield in the Grand Sefton over the Grand National fences in December. Returned to winning ways at Haydock last time out. Probably wants softer ground - not discounted.

Trainer: R Hobson

Jockey: N Scholfield

Odds: 50/1



23. Potters Corner (10st 6lbs)

Rating: 6/10

WINNER of the Welsh National in 2019 and won’t be found wanting for stamina. However, he hasn’t enjoyed the best preparation for this year’s Grand National and was forced to miss an intended run in the Cross Country Chase with a minor injury.

Trainer: C Williams

Jockey: J Tudor

Odds: 22/1



24. Class Conti (10st 6lbs)

Rating: 7/10

NO forlorn hope and has run well in some big handicaps in the past and has twice placed in the notoriously difficult Thyestes Chase at Gowan Park.

Unproven at the trip and on a faster surface, but could have more of a chance than his odds suggest.

Trainer: W Mullins

Jockey: B Hayes

Odds: 50/1



25. Milan Native (10st 6lbs)

Rating: 6/10

WON last year’s Kim Muir and was well-fancied to run well at the Festival last month. Yet, he failed to feature in the Ultima Chase and needs to bounce back to his very best form to get into contention. Booking of Jamie Codd must be a plus though.

Trainer: D Foster

Jockey: J Codd

Odds: 40/1



26. Discorama (10st 6Lbs)

Rating: 7/10

A MODEL of consistency, albeit he has only two wins to his credit. His second in the 2019 National Hunt Chase suggest he’ll stay the trip and, with Paul Nolan’s stable in fine form, he has been well-backed for this in recent weeks.

Trainer: P Nolan

Jockey: BJ Cooper

Odds: 20/1



27. Vieux Lion Rouge (10st 5lbs)

Rating: 5/10

HAS completed the course on each of the last four renewals of the Grand National. At 12, his best chance of winning the race has probably gone, but he did manage to get the better of Kimberlite Candy in the Becher Chase in December.

Trainer: D Pipe

Jockey: C O’Farrell

Odds: 66/1



28. Cloth Cap (10st 5lbs)

Rating 10/10

LONG-time ante-post favourite for this and won the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in fine style and hacked up at Kelso last time out. With the weights released before his last run, Jonjo O’Neill’s nine-year-old is 14lbs “well-in” - only negative is the skinny odds.

Trainer: J O’Neill

Jockey: T Scudamore

Odds: 11/2



In 2018, the Virtual Grand National predicted Tiger Roll would win the Grand National and he did.



The 2021 Virtual Grand National was won by Cloth Cap... — Racing Post (@RacingPost) April 9, 2021

29. Cabaret Queen (10st 5lbs)

Rating: 4/10

CERTAINLY knows how to win Nationals with wins in the Munster and Kerry Nationals to her name. Yet, this demands much more and was pulled up in the Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham last month.

Trainer: W Mullins

Jockey: S O’Keefe

Odds: 80/1



30. Minellacelebration (10st 5lbs)

Rating: 3/10

HAS some decent form on the Mildmay course at Aintree, but unseated jockey over the National fences in December. Wind op could bring about some improvement.

Trainer: K Price

Jockey: B Poste

Odds: 100/1



31. Canelo (10st 4lbs)

Rating: 6/10

SOLID form in handicaps this season with wins at Aintree and Wetherby. Well-held when third at Doncaster on latest effort and stamina is a question mark - unlikely to land a knock-out blow.

Trainer: A King

Jockey: T Bellamy

Odds: 66/1



32. The Long Mile (10st 4lbs)

Rating: 3/10

SOME decent runs this season, including a third in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse in February. As a seven-year-old, he probably lacks the experience to feature here and would be the youngest winner since Bogskar in 1940 if he upsets the odds.

Trainer: P Dempsey

Jockey: L Dempsey

Odds: 80/1



33. Give Me A Cooper (10st 4lbs)

Rating: 3/10

PART owned by Alex Ferguson, who knows how to win at Liverpool. Hard to assess his form of late and was pulled up in his last run at Doncaster and marathon trip may not be to his liking.

Trainer: P Nicholls

Jockey: H Cobden

Odds: 50/1



34. Farclas (10st 3lbs)

Rating: 5/10

FORMER winner of the Triumph Hurdle, Farclas has long threatened to win a major race. Second to The Shunter at Cheltenham, who was subsequently second at Aintree on Thursday. The preferred mount of Jack Kennedy so not discounted.

Trainer: D Foster

Jockey: J Kennedy

Odds: 20/1



35. Minella Times (10st 3lbs)

Rating: 9/10

SHE couldn’t do it again, could she? Rachael Blackmore was the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival and she’ll become the first female jockey to win the Grand National if Minella Times gives Gold Cup-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead a first win in the race. Obvious claims and likely to be heavy backed on Saturday morning.

Trainer: H de Bromhead

Jockey: R Blackmore

Odds: 9/1

Rachael Blackmore was the leading jockey at Cheltenham and bids to become the first female jockey to win the Grand National on Minella Times



36. Sub Lieutenant (10st 3lbs)

Rating: 3/10

ONCE a regular in grade one races when under the care of Henry de Bromhead and has been second in the Topham over the National course in the past. Has run well for new trainer George Howell this season and could outrun his huge odds.

Trainer: G Howell

Jockey: T Worsley

Odds: 50/1



37. Hogan’s Delight (10st 3lbs)

Rating: 2/10

AN impressive winner of the 2019 Grand Sefton Chase over the Grand National course, but little has gone for Jamie Snowden’s charge since then. Wasn’t in the same parish as Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase and hard to fancy.

Trainer: J Snowden

Jockey: G Sheehan

Odds: 100/1



38. Double Shuffle (10st 2lbs)

Rating: 3/10

WON over three miles at Kempton in January and has previously placed in a King George, also at Kempton. Untested at the trip and was well-beaten in the 2019 Topham Chase over the big obstacles.

Trainer: T George

Jockey: JJ Burke

Odds: 125/1



39. Ami Desbois (10st 2lbs)

Rating: 2/10

BEATEN by Double Shuffle on his latest appearance at Kempton and hasn’t won in three years. Perhaps more suited by more underfoot conditions and vast improvement needed to make the places here.

Trainer: G McPherson

Jockey: K Woods

Odds: 125/1



40. Blacklion (10st 2lbs)

Rating: 3/10

WAS sent off as a well-backed 14/1 shot when brought down at the first fence in the 2018 Grand National. Was fourth in the 2017 National and has also won a Becher Chase and needs a return to his very best form for Dan Skelton.

Trainer: D Skelton Jockey: H Skelton

Odds: 50/1



VERDICT: The Irish swept all before them at the Cheltenham Festival, winning all bar five races across the four days. The Grand National may well go to an Irishman training on English soil and CLOTH CAP looks posed to give Cork native Jonjo O’Neill a second winner in the race having previously scored with Don’t Push It in 2010 under Tony McCoy.

His price may be a tad on the short side, but he is a stone “well-in” for this and he has to have a massive chance if getting a clear round.

MAGIC OF LIGHT may prove best of the rest once again having chased home Tiger Roll in 2019 while MINELLA TIMES and CLASS CONTI could run into the places.

*Live coverage from Aintree is on ITV with the Grand National starting at 5.15pm.

**All odds are subject to change









