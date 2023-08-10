Greater New Lodge Community Festival concludes with action-packed programme

AN action-packed programme of events will take place as we enter the second week of the annual Greater New Lodge Community Festival.

Running until August 12, the festival contains a wide mix of community-based activities including street parties, music, theatre, arts, literature, talks, sports and a range of other interesting events.

On Thursday (August 10), the highlight is North Belfast Talks Back at 7pm in Ulster University, York Street The panel consists of a number of seasoned guest speakers that includes John Finucane MP for North Belfast, Phillip Brett DUP MLA, journalist Allison Morris and UUP representative Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston. The event will be chaired by Duncan Morrow Lecturer in Politics and Director of Community Engagement at the Ulster University. Admission is free.

Friday's big event is the annual Scribes at the Duncairn, taking place at the Duncairn Arts Centre at 7pm. This event is hosted by Stories at the Duncairn, a volunteer-led, community literary project and will feature Poleglass author Michael Magee, Maeve Murray, Lizz Murphy and Dr Tony MacAulay.

On Friday night, Star Neighbourhood Centre car-park will host an evening of music and craic from 6-10pm. Admission is free. The festival concludes on Saturday with three events and something for everyone.

Historian Joe Baker will lead a tour of Clifton Street Cemetery at 11am, featuring all the main historical graves, including Henry Joy McCracken through to the tragic Mary McSweeney and discover the impact they had on our modern history. To book a place simply email your name and a contact number to joe@ashtoncentre.com

At 7pm, a young person's BBQ and Dance Night will be held at 7pm at New Lodge Youth Centre.

Finally at 7.30pm, McLaughlin's Bar will host Tar Isteach Republican Ex-Prisoners' Information and Social Event with a night of reflection, discussion and social interaction.

For a full list of daily events, keep up-to-date on the New Lodge Festival Facebook page here.