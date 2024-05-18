Davitts dream gets the go-ahead in the heart of the Falls

PLANNING permission has been granted for a major sporting, cultural and heritage centre in the heart of the Falls.

Belfast City Council's Planning Committee has approved an application for a proposed heritage and community centre on land north of the former Corpus Christi College and east of the Michael Davitts Club.

The Michael Davitt Heritage and Community Centre would include a multi-use hall and exhibition space, new car park and exhibition signing on an existing walking trail along the boundary of the club.

The project received funding from Belfast City Council's Neighbourhood Regeneration Fund and is estimated to cost around £1.1m.

Inspired by the Michael Davitt Museum in Strade, Co Mayo, the club aims to create a heritage museum that tells the story not only of Michael Davitt but also of the Beechmount area.

The proposed heritage museum will highlight key aspects of Michael Davitt's life and contributions, including his role in founding the GAA, planting the first sod of turf in Celtic Park in Glasgow, and coining the term 'boycott' due to organising the successful boycott of cruel land agent Charles Boycott during the Land War.

The Davitts Heritage Centre will feature along the already-established West Belfast Heritage Trail.

The new sports hall will be built beside Davitts' pitch, which will be used by local schools, St Mary's University College and the community.

Part of the land where the development will be built

Davitts GAC Club Chairperson Tommy Shaw said he was delighted with the green light for the project.

"This will accommodate all of the schools in the area as well as ourselves and the community," he explained. "We want to be able to use the building to help prepare kids and for the development of Gaelic games.

"It's very important to preserve the history of the area for the upcoming generations."

Mark Skillen, from Blackie River Community Group hailed the project as "massive investment" for the area and "great" for young people.

Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán Beattie said: “It’s fantastic news that planning permission has been agreed for this hugely exciting project.

“This new space will be a fantastic addition to our community and will include an exhibition space and sports hall.

“Also, there will be a stop-off point where visitors can learn more about Michael Davitt as part of the established West Belfast Heritage Trail.

“I am looking forward to seeing this project delivered in the heart of West Belfast.”