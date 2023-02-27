WATCH: Green’s have everything you need on the Falls Road

Greens Quality Furniture and Hardware is packed to the brim with all-sorts of St Patrick’s and Mother’s Day gifts and treats this holiday season. From shamrock hairbands to cuddly heart-bears, Green's is packed to the brim with everything you could want and more.

The retailer has been an establishment on the Falls Road for over 22 years and is a staple of the West Belfast community.

2022’s Best of The West Award for the ‘Best Convenience Store’ they saw their hard-work and community efforts rewarded.

The shop is a user-friendly store, with the furniture department based on the ground floor to avail older members of the community. The staff are friendly and help all issues throughout their different departments.

Many have called Green’s “the Falls Road B & M” but owner Martin Green doesn’t believe in competing with others for personal gain.

“My family and I have run this business for two decades. I am not a greedy man, I am not motivated by making a profit– this is a working-class community and some people simply don’t have it. I keep my prices fair and reasonable."

The shop has three main aspects: confectionary, grocers and of course the famous furniture shop!

Friends come near and far to shop in Green's, all the way from Strabane, Coalisland, Omagh and even Bundoran.

Green’s is renowned in the area for well-priced good quality goods – from tables and chairs to their fresh apples and pears, they have everything and more.

Martin paid tribute to his son JP, who sadly passed away. Martin bought the premises next door to Green's and named the sister store JP’s Interiors in memory of his son who was a valued member of the family business.

The store is booming as the spring holiday season approaches and if you need it, Greens have got it!