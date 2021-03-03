Grosvenor bus and rail hub on target

Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon has welcomed the completion of the first key milestone in the construction of the new Belfast Transport Hub at the bottom of the Grosvenor Road.



Translink has been working in collaboration with construction and civil engineering contractor GRAHAM to deliver essential engineering work to clear the site ready for the main build. In this first stage of the development, extensive work has been carried out to successfully move the current bus engineering and operations facilities to new accommodation while maintaining day to day services for passengers. The Enabling Works phase is due to complete late 2021.



This £multi-million transport led regeneration project, funded by the Department for Infrastructure, will see the transformation of the eight-hectare city centre site, delivering a modern, high quality integrated transport hub to enhance local and international connectivity with bus, coach and rail links.



Minister Mallon said: “Our public transport network is vital in our recovery from Covid-19 both economically and socially. The hub will bring together many aspects of how we travel including greener and cleaner travel by cycling, bus and rail. As we work to better connect communities across this island, it is my ambition to provide more choices for citizens too, so that access to more sustainable modes of transportation is not a luxury for the few, but an option for the many. By working in partnership we can transform our public transport network and the opportunities for citizens to use active and sustainable travel.



Belfast to West Belfast cycleway is approved and in motion from duncairn finishing at New transport hub in City centre, this cycleway from Carryduff is a must for the area. Unless I very late at night or am Sundays that roads too dangerous — McG (@whack4thediddle) March 2, 2021

“I welcome the significant progress on this ambitious project. The construction of the Belfast Transport Hub, a key NI Executive Flagship project will provide a step change in the provision of public transport, drive economic development and play a major part in tacking the climate emergency.



HEALTHIER

“This will be vital as we build back healthier, greener and cleaner from Covid-19”

Translink Group CEO, Chris Conway said: “This is a significant milestone in the Enabling Works Programme which has seen the construction of a new bus wash facility, a new engineering garage, storage facilities and bus parking area. The move makes way for the next stage of works that will see an intensive period of culvert and utility diversions.



VISION: Belfast Transport Hub moves step closer

“We have also completed a range of other activities including ecology surveys, ground remediation works and drainage activities. Work is progressing well, and we expect this phase to be completed by the end of the year.”



Discussing the Stage One completion, GRAHAM’s contracts manager, Andrew Henry, said the company was delighted to have finished the first stage.



“We have worked in close collaboration with Translink’s project and operational teams to complete this complex phase. Working in a live operational environment, sensible steps have been taken to minimise the overall disruption especially to Translink’s operational staff, passenger services and neighbours in the adjoining residential and business communities. Our staff have also responded well to the range of additional Covid measures in place to allow us to keep this impressive new transport hub project on track.”



Designed to be a multi-modal hub, the BTH will transform public transport, facilitating greater capacity with an increase to 26 bus stands, eight railway platforms, cycle and taxi provision delivering enhanced connectivity and comfort encouraging sustainable active travel for a healthier city.



The Main Works and Infrastructure enhancement phases of the BTH project are due to commence in 2022 and due to complete by 2025.