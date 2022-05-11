Grosvenor concern at increase in discarded needles being found

A FALLS councillor has thanked Grosvenor residents for reporting to the discovery of used intravenous needles.

It comes after several needles were discarded in Distillery Street and Genoa Street on Monday.

While avoiding "scaremongering" around the issue, Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Black said the discovery of needles is becoming a near twice-weekly occurrence in the area.

"We are having an issue with discarded needles along the Westlink, which is due to become section five of the Forth Meadow Greenway and should be a valuable and welcoming place for families," she said.

"It will create a good quality walking route and we're delighted that it will help connect the Falls into the city centre and right up into wider Whiterock. At the same time we need to make sure that it's safe.

"Whilst I appreciate people are in the grips of addiction, and this is in no way demonising anyone, but the debris that's being left behind is having a ripple effect on local communities. Distillery Streets, Genoa Street and the Westlink, in my opinion, have become hotspots.

"Our appeal would be for people to be mindful that this is a community of families. There are lots of children making their way to school or after-school clubs. There's lots of sports teams making their way to the playing fields and there's lots of families wanting to use the Westlink back path.

"I'm so thankful that residents are reporting the needles and they're doing it the right way. They're either reporting it to me, or the Falls Residents'Association, and we're then able to contact the Council Sharps team. People are being really sensible, they're not lifting the items or anything. We're grateful for the local community for doing that."

She said local reps are looking "for solutions to alleviate the problem."

These include measures at tackling excess and nuisance on-street parking, which is causing "low visibility" and creating "hiding spots" for drugs users.

"It's become common enough that there are reports being made two or three times a week – that's too much for a residential community," she said.