Local men experience the pain of child birth during £4,700 fundraiser for neo-natal unit

CHARITY: Briege Lyons, Sharon McCormick and Eileen Toner hand over the cheque to nurses from the RVH's neo-natal unit

THREE women from West Belfast have raised £4,710 for the neo-natal unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital, by getting local men to experience the wonder – or horror – of childbirth.

Briege Lyons, Sharon McCormick and Eileen Toner started a discussion on the pains of childbirth, and how only half of the population can experience it, however using labour simulators, they managed to get some local men to try it out for themselves in the Hawthorn Bar.

Six men bravely put themselves forward to try out the simulators, which allow the participant to feel what it is like to experience giving birth. One of the men who partook in the experiment was Liam McCormick, who got involved due to the neo-natal unit in the Royal helping with the birth of his son Cade, who was born prematurely at 26 weeks.

BIRTH: Liam McCormick has a go on the birth simulator

Briege Lyons said: “We got some fellas to volunteer for it, and they all thought it would be a piece of cake, but it wasn’t quite the experience they were expecting.

"We didn’t have the simulators on full force as we only realised afterwards the button wasn’t the whole way in, so they didn’t get to experience the simulator at full power. It was a really good night, and I’d like to thank Phil McCann from the Hawthorn Bar for helping us put the night on, and for arranging for ballots to be held to raise the money.

"We also had drinks baskets available, and everything we raised went to the neo-natal unit at the Royal, and we presented them with the money raised on Friday. We want to say a huge thanks to City Hotel Derry, who donated the grand prize in our ballot of bed, breakfast and dinner, and Phil McCann for providing the £100 spending money which was won by Margaret Curtin.”

CHARITY: Nurse Briege and a participant have a go on the birth simulator

Part of the money raised for the brilliant cause, which will go to helping premature babies at the hospital, was also raised by up to 20 local businesses along the Springfield Road, with many shops, barbers, takeaways and businesses also contributing towards the cause.