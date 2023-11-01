Glengormley trad school strikes a chord with annual competition

LAUNCH: The annual Glengormley School of Traditional Music schools competition will take place on November 18

A COMPETITION giving post-primary schools an opportunity to perform traditional music is set to take place once again this year.

Organised by Glengormley School of Traditional Music, the competition will take place on Saturday, November 18 at Edmund Rice College.

Ray Morgan, Chair of Glengormley School of Traditional Music is looking forward to the competition.

"At Glengormley School of Traditional Music, we are trying to encourage, promote and support the teaching of traditional music in schools. It is as simple as that," he said.

"We had six schools take part in the competition last year and already will have more this year.

"The competition is open to all post primary schools in the greater Belfast area.

"There is £2000 worth of money for musical instruments up for grabs.

"The competition wouldn’t be possible without the sponsors so I would like to thank Movie House Cinemas and Matchetts Music for their continued support."

There will be two tiers/levels of competition to reflect that the teaching of music, the numbers studying music, and/or Irish traditional music is greater in some schools than others.

Prizes for first tier- first prize- £750 in musical instruments and second prize £500 from Matchetts Music.

For the second tier, first prize £500 and second prize £250 in musical instruments from Matchetts Music will also be up for grabs.

Groups will be expected to play a set of tunes of at least 5 mins and no more than 8 mins duration.

There is no registration fee however there will be an entrance fee of £2 per child and £5 per adult on the day.

​All entries for schools can be submitted online at https://www.gsotm.org/schools-competition.

​Closing date for entries is 5pm on November 3.