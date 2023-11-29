Gymnastics: A Kaleidoscope of success for Lisburn and Castlereagh Council’s Sports Club of the year

Members of Kaleidoscope pick up their 'Club of the Year' award

Kaleidoscope Gymnastics, Cheer and Dance proved their exceptional prowess once again, clinching an astounding total of 42 medals at the recent Northern Ireland Gymnastics Championships.

In an impressive display of talent and determination, Kaleidoscope gymnast’s soared to success, capturing the attention of the judges and coaches alike.

Among the remarkable achievements, Kaleidoscope proudly celebrated the crowning of five overall champions as well as a top place team for Copper level.

This triumph came hot on the heels of another momentous victory for Kaleidoscope. The day prior, the club was presented with the prestigious 'Club of the Year' title at the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council Sports Personality of the Year Awards, underscoring their consistent dedication and positive contribution to the sporting community.

"We are over the moon to have been awarded this award," said Dawn Cromie, Founder of Kaleidoscope Gymnastics, Cheer and Dance.

"It is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our incredible athletes, coaches, and parents/families."

The Kaleidoscope gymnasts

Kaleidoscope continues to set the bar high, inspiring aspiring athletes and making Kaleidoscope known in the world of gymnastics, cheer, and dance.

As well as taking over the gymnastics world, Kaleidoscope Dance Team also had recent notable success at Northern Ireland’s first ‘Can You Dance?’ convention at the Eikon Centre in Lisburn, achieving a top-four finish.

The dance team

16 of the top dance schools in Ireland battled it out for the top four spots in the ‘Can You Dance?’ Super Convention final that will be held in Liverpool in October 2024.

This will give Kaleidoscope the once in a lifetime opportunity to compete against some of the best dance schools in the UK.

The future is most definitely bright for Kaleidoscope!