Hanna challenges Prime Minister Starmer on Gaza genocide

SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP has challenged Prime Minister Keir Starmer on what measures the UK Government is making to the end the genocide in Gaza.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons, South Belfast and Mid Down MP Ms Hanna said: “Anyone who saw the six-year-old girl fleeing the flaming shelter where her family were killed by an Israeli airstrike will carry that horrific image with them forever.

“These are very dark days. Gaza is a stain on the soul of humanity and it’s a further shame that there is more moral clarity coming from Ms Rachel on YouTube than from many world leaders who are complicit in silence.

“The Prime Minister said this week Britain must be ready for war. I ask after tens of thousands of deaths, after a generation of Gazans stunted by hunger and trauma, when will it be ready for peace?

"When will it help to stop this genocide, when will it hold the Israeli government to account and when will it recognise the state of Palestine?"