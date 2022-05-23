Cemetery Sunday returns to Hannahstown for first time in three years

CEMETERY SUNDAY: The annual blessing of the graves will take place in Hannahstown on Sunday 29 May

THE parish of Hannahstown will celebrate Cemetery Sunday with a prayer service and blessing of the graves on Sunday 29 May at 3pm for the first time in three years.



Unlike previous Cemetery Sundays, this year’s celebration at St Joseph’s Cemetery will not include Mass.



Cemetery Sunday will also be celebrated in the parish’s other cemeteries at Tullyrusk and St Peter’s The Rock on Sunday 5 June.



The blessing of the graves will take place at 1:30pm in Tullyrusk followed by St Peter’s The Rock at 3pm.

