Canteen Queen Christine bids farewell to Blessed Trinity College

A NORTH Belfast school has bid a fond farewell to their canteen supervisor after 15 years of service.

Christine Hutchinson (63) recently retired after working in the role at St Patrick’s College and more recently in Blessed Trinity College.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Christine said: “I was there for 15 years. It goes back to St Patrick’s College when I joined.

“I loved my job and that is the truth. I loved seeing the kids and feeding everybody with all the cooking and baking.

“Over the last year with Covid and everything, I thought it was time to retire and enjoy a bit more time to myself.

“My husband is semi-retired so it will give us a bit more time together.

“In the short-term, I have plenty of work to do in my garden and the greenhouse. I have no plans to go anywhere at the moment but I will do a bit of travelling when the restrictions ease up a bit more.

“I want to thank everyone at the school, including staff and students as well as all the girls in my team in the kitchen. I will miss them all.”

Blessed Trinity College Vice-Principal Bernadette Lyttle said it was sad to see Christine go but wished her all the best in her retirement.

“The staff and students are very sad to see Christine go from our Antrim Road site canteen,” she said.

“Christine looked after the students and staff so well, alongside her team. Christine always took feedback from the students on board and went over and above to ensure that the children always enjoyed their food and were all well fed.

“In particular, ‘Chicken Curry Day' was always a big hit with students each Tuesday. When we had celebratory events in school, Christine and the team always made an extra special effort to treat the students and staff with her delicious baking of cakes and themed shortbread.

“We all wish Christine the very best for the future and many happy returns on her retirement.”