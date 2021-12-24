IRISH MUSIC SCENE: Top ten best Irish albums of the year

AS the Christmas season enters its crescendo, so too does our column. Listmas is in full swing, and those of you who read last week’s column have hopefully been filling your earholes with some of the sweetest sounds from Irish artists in 2021. But for those interested in a meatier bite, this week’s column will look at some of the best albums and LPs released this year. With that in mind, here is the official Northern Winds Top 10 Irish albums of 2021, for your reading and listening pleasure.



Ra Gerra: New Vessels

A unique collaboration between producer Kobina and rapper MuRli that takes in ethereal arrangements over rapped/spoken word vocals. An alternative record that pitches and spirals on an anxious, often dangerous trajectory. Kobina’s signature warping of the natural world alongside the fiery spit of MuRli makes for a dynamic duo.



New Pagans: The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All

The alt-rockers grabbed 2021 by the throat early and didn’t let go for the remainder. An urgent album, one that covers motherhood, loss, religion and other similarly light-hearted topics, the sonic architecture of New Pagans debut LP is grand and gothic. With nods and praise from the likes of Tim Burgess (The Charlatans), BBC6 Music and legendary publications Kerrang! and NME, clearly the quintet are doing something right.



Hannah Peel: Fir Wave

One of the only northern acts to ever make the Mercury Prize shortlist, and certainly the first independent to do so, Peel’s latest is a culmination of years of writing and inspiration. Fir Wave rejects the static and stagnant, constantly flowing on a bed hypnotic arrangements, crunching and experimental sounds and neo-classical compositions. One of the most unique releases of the year, Fir Waves gives you something new every time you listen to it.

