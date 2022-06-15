£650 cost of living payments to begin in July: Hargey

DIRECT cost-of-living payments of up to £650 will be made to those in greatest need over the coming weeks, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has confirmed today.

The payments will be made to those on income-related and disability benefits, as well as pensioners, to help support those most in need during the escalating cost-of-living crisis.

The payment of £650 will be paid automatically in two instalments to those in receipt of means tested benefits including Universal Credit; State Pension Credit; Income-based Jobseekers Allowance; Income-related Employment and Support Allowance and Income Support

The first payment of £326 will be made in July 2022 and the second payment of £324 will be made in autumn 2022.

Those in receipt of both Child and Working Tax Credits will also receive a payment of £650 paid in two instalments in autumn and winter 2022.

A £150 disability payment will be paid automatically to those in receipt of disability benefits on the qualifying date of 25 May 2022.

Those eligible for the payment include those in receipt of Disability Living Allowance; Personal Independence pPayment; Attendance Allowance; Armed Forces Independence Payment; Constant Attendance Allowance and the War Pensions Mobility Supplement.

Announcing the payment dates, Minister Hargey said: “I can confirm direct payments to thousands of families, individuals, low-income workers and pensioners.

“While these payments are a step in the right direction, they do not go far enough to protect all those impacted. Many people are struggling, including workers and families who are not eligible for benefits."

Ms Hargey added that the absence of a functioning Executive and no budget in place makes the challenge of dealing with these issues all the greater.

“Money needs to be put directly into the pockets of people who desperately need it," she continued.

“I am committed to doing all I can to mitigate the real and damaging impacts people are enduring.

“That is why I have reconvened the Emergencies Leadership Group as part of my strategic response to the crisis, bringing together leaders from the community and voluntary sector who are on the frontline, assisting workers, families and communities who are enduring real hardship as the crisis deepens.”