Hargey support for workers and families

ASSISTANCE: Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey has called for further funding from the Department of Finance

South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey has requested further funding from the Department of Finance to support workers and families facing massive energy price increases.

Speaking after the latest increases were announced, the Communities Minister said: "Today's news of further increases in energy prices is deeply worrying and demands immediate government action to support workers and families facing massive increases in the cost of living.

"As Communities Minister, I am committed to delivering that support. I have already allocated £120 million to help 280,000 people pay their energy bills. But, in light of continued increases in costs, we need to do more. I have requested a further £83 million to help mitigate the impact of soaring energy costs. The Finance Minister has told me that the money is available.

“However, this money regrettably cannot be unlocked since it requires the agreement of the Executive, which is non functioning due to the resignation of the First Minister and actions of the DUP.

“As soon as the Assembly reconvenes following the election on May 5, I want to see an urgent meeting of the Executive so that I can get this financial help out to people who desperately need it.”