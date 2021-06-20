JUDE COLLINS: Has Macron touched a very British nerve?

IT’S funny, the line Dominic Raab takes on the Protocol. Mind you, most things Dominic Raab takes a line on are funny. In a twisted way.



In November 2018, he conceded that he didn’t really know how important Dover-Calais was for the shipment of British goods.



In 2019 he admitted he hadn’t read the Good Friday Agreement: “I haven't sat down and gone from... I've used it as a reference tool to make sure that I understood and could satisfy and reassure myself that, in relation to a the commitments that are made on both sides in relation to the joint report in December which was the basis on what we were going to do with the backstop, that we are not impinging on anything required by the Belfast Agreement and also to make sure more broadly in the positive sense that what we are doing can promote peace, stability, and not withstanding what I recognise is a difficult set of questions for the people of Northern Ireland.” Tell me that’s not a mind at war with itself.

'Brexit is the child of this very UK sovereignty and took up thousands of hours of EU leaders' time' https://t.co/psvg5lpQXs — The National (@ScotNational) June 14, 2021

In 2019 he also said: “I can tell you categorically I've never advocated privatisation of the NHS.” In a book he co-authored in 2011 he said: “The monolith [the NHS] should be broken up... Hospitals should be given their independence... New non-profit and private operators should be allowed into the service and, indeed, should compete on price”.



Pants on fire, Dominic?

That allowed Johnson to agree to the Protocol, which makes sure that goods from Britain to our stateen are checked as though they were entering the EU. Why? Because that’s the only alternative to having a customs border on the island of Ireland.

I could go on, but let’s return to Cornwall. Emmanuel Macron is reported as saying that our little stateen “is somewhat of a separate country”. Maybe the original French was “un endroit absurd” – a ridiculous place – and the translator thought s/he’d soften it. Anyway, it’s got right up Raab’s nose. He said he found Macron’s words “offensive” and “a failure to understand the facts”. Aithníonn ciaróg ciaróg eile, maybe? Somehow you get the feeling Macron has touched a nerve.



The Cornwall G7 meeting was supposed to be a chance for the big powers to get together and address things like future pandemics and the climate crisis. Thanks to Bojo and yes-men such as Raab, it has been plagued with UK attempts to complain about something they signed up to while presumably of sound mind. The DUP (the writer blesses himself hastily) were the people who made it possible for Brexit to happen, despite knowing that a clear majority of those in this stateen wanted no hand, act or part in it.



PATIENCE "WEARING THIN"

But now, faced with the reality of checks on goods such as chilled meats, Bojo and yes-man Raab have said they’re not going to have British sausages held back as they go from one part of the UK to the other. No wonder the top EU official Maros Sefcovic says the Eu’s patience is “wearing thin” with the UK.

What the Protocol on IE/NI truly embodies is trust.



The UK must show unwavering commitment to its implementation, as opposed to putting it into doubt + put an end to unilateral action, in favour of joint action through joint bodies.@collegeofeurope 👉 https://t.co/jLCNcHbIUa pic.twitter.com/FNmcKq9vUE — Maroš Šefčovič🇪🇺 (@MarosSefcovic) June 19, 2021

All that said, any Irishman or woman should feel at least partial sympathy with Bojo and his nodding dog Raab. They don’t want to be told what may or may not go from one part of what they claim to see as their country to another.



We hear you, Bojo. We know only too well what it feels like to have to do the bidding of an outside power. But hey, presumably you knew what you were signing. Presumably you knew that this was the least bad option. Yet the hissy-fit you and Raab are having now suggests you didn’t know what you were signing up to. In which case, why are you allowed to run a country?



In fact, why are you allowed to leave the house without an adult?