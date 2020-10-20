Hat-trick of awards for Dáithí

WEST Belfast’s tiny titan Dáithí Mac Gabhann has scooped a hat-trick at the Public Relations and Communications Association awards.

The Ballymurphy family spoke of their pride and determination that their organ donation campaign will continue after bringing home the awards haul.

“We are absolutely thrilled to win these three awards with the PRCA in the categories ‘Campaigns Challenges Award, ‘Charity/Not for Profit Award’ and ‘Best Public Affairs Campaign’,” said Dáithí’s mum Seph.

“Last year, we were named the overall Best Campaign in the North and I would be lying if I said that the recognition didn’t feel good. We work really hard every single day to promote organ donation awareness, but we do it all out of love for our wee Dáithí.

Is mór an onóir dúinn a bheith ainmnithe ar Ghearrliosta 2020 do Na Gradaim Chumarsáide ag @OirnaGaeilge do:



🎥 Scannán/Clár Teilifíse na Bliana: Croí Briste



🏆 Feachtas Meán Sóisialta na Bliana: #IsDeontóirMé #Oireachtas #Donate4Dáithí #YesIDonate pic.twitter.com/zBqZGiCGAQ — Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) October 18, 2020

"The recognition is not a driving factor, it’s the potential of helping Dáithí that drives us, but being recognised and awarded is a bit of a bonus” she said.

“We are delighted to have the British Heart Foundation’s NI name beside ours on these awards, as they have been helping us since we started our campaign. Now, our biggest aim is to see ‘soft-opt’ out organ donation legislation introduced here in the North. The campaigning never stops.”

Dáithí’s dad Máirtín spoke of his pride at sharing Dáithí’s story with a wider audience.

“It’s very difficult juggling our normal life and running a campaign like ours, but when people reach out to tell us that they have joined the NHS Organ Donor Register because they have heard Dáithí’s story, then that is worth it.

"Since our campaign started, we have seen that the rates here in the North are going up, and we are delighted to plat our part in that. The greatest honour though, is the people that have reached out and shared their story of donating their loved one’s organs because they have heard Dáithí’s story and that they find comfort knowing that their loved ones are saving people in need like Dáithí.”

