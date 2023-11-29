Santa arrives on Ormeau this Saturday with Shop Local message

NOLLAIG SHONA: Families are invited to come along to the Ormeau Road this Saturday

THE Lower Ormeau Traders Association are running a Christmas event this Saturday as part of the Vibrant Destination grant and to showcase significant greenshoots of regeneration of the area.

The goal: to publicise the #shoplocal campaign this festive season to encourage Christmas shoppers to support their neighbourhood stores.

The event will include Santa arriving on a sleigh, characters, interactive activities and more! The trail will take in local businesses with participating businesses having a spot on the trail that families have to call into to get a clue for a final prize at the end. Again trying to encourage as many people as possible to visit each business.

The seasonal celebration will run from noon to 3pm.

"We are also asking everyone to wear their Christmas jumpers while we know the local shops will be going full out to have their sparkling lights and festive decorations on display to give a really positive festive image of the road," said Natasha Brennan of LORAG.

Anyone who would like to be involved in the event can contact Natasha via 02890312377 or at nbrennan@lorag.org.