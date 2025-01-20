Have your say on Forth Meadow Greenway opening hours

CONNECTING NORTH AND WEST: The Bog Meadows section of the greewnway

BELFAST City Council is seeking the views of residents and users of the Forth Meadow Community Greenway regarding its operational opening hours.

The 12km greenway, funded by the £6.2 million EU PEACE IV programme, connects open spaces in north and west Belfast, linking Clarendon Playing Fields to the new Transport Hub in the city centre. With lighting installed along its main route, the greenway offers potential for 24/7 accessibility.

Currently, the greenway’s public access gates follow the council’s standard 'dawn to dusk' opening hours. This consultation will determine if extended hours are appropriate and explore any local factors influencing the decision.

The consultation will specifically address access gates in four of the greenway’s five sections:

Glencairn Park to Forthriver Linear Park

Ballygomartin Road to Springfield Road

Springfield Park (Springfield Dam) to Falls Park

Bog Meadows Nature Reserve

The findings, along with recommendations for extended opening hours, will be presented to elected members of the Council in spring 2025. If approved, a one-year trial of any changes will be conducted, followed by a second phase of consultation to inform final decisions.

To ensure safety and security, a Forth Meadow Community Greenway Gate Closure Protocol will also be established in collaboration with the PSNI, allowing closures in response to security assessments.

Users of the Greenway are encouraged to share their views during the consultation period, which runs until February 12. You can do this online here.

Alternatively, there will be information sessions to learn more:

Highfield Community Centre: Wednesday 22 January, 4-8pm

Springfield Park Community Building: Thursday 23 January, 4-8pm

Falls Park Bowling Pavilion: Thursday 30 January, 4-8pm

Hard copies can be obtained by emailing parksinfo@belfastcity.gov.uk.