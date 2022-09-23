Heading expresses concern ahead of Dunmurry band parade

SDLP councillor Brian Heading has expressed his concerns around a parade taking place in Dunmurry this weekend.



The Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band will hold their parade in the area on Friday, with a number of bands expected to travel to the area to take part.

A notice on the Parades Commission website details how upwards of 60 bands have been invited to participate with up to 500 participants and 200 supporters with a feeder route beginning at 6:30pm and the main parade finishing at 11pm.



After representations to the Parades Commission by Councillor Heading, the band have agreed to start the parade at an earlier time, with some re-routing taking place after 10pm.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Councillor Heading said: “Despite some progress on the issues surrounding this parade, I still have a number of concerns around the large numbers of people invited, with a number of bands travelling to the area to take part in this event.

"However, I acknowledge the band’s right to celebrate their culture in a way that shows respect and without creating problems for the local community.



“Following a number of issues in relation to this parade in previous years I made representations to the Parades Commission prior to this year’s event and am glad the band have taken steps to minimise disruption for local residents.



“I welcome the band’s decision to voluntarily start their event earlier and to partially re-route the parade after 10pm following a request by local residents. This is a step in the right direction and I hope we can continue working to address residents' concerns and the remaining issues in future.”

A feeder parade is schedule to begin at 18:30 leaving Rowan Drive Shops, along Kingsway to Dunmurry Inn with the main parade leaving Glenburn Road Car Park before going along Glenburn Road, Ulster Avenue, Kingsway, Dunmurry Lane, Church Avenue and back along Kingsway and Glenburn Road finishing at Glenburn Road Car Park.