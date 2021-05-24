Call on public to support sponsored walk for Palestinian refugee camp

UNISON’s RVH-Muckamore Branch is organising a sponsored walk to raise vital funds for a refugee camp-based cultural centre in Palestine.



The walk, which will take place as part of this year’s Féile an Phobail, will see health workers and others trek the Divis Mountain to raise money for the Lajee Centre in the West Bank’s Aida Refugee Camp.



In the wake of the latest Israeli onslaught on Palestinians, Unison RVH & Muckamore Branch Secretary Conor McCarthy called on the people of Belfast to support the centre.



“People will see on our television screens the awful plight of the Palestinian people and want to help,” he said.



“Well you can, Unison RVH branch in partnership with Unison education branch are honoured to have a working relationship and strong friendship with the Lajee Centre in Palestine. We have had the kids from the camp visit our branch and stay in the homes of Unison reps and with families in West Belfast for three years in a row and Unison are committed to bringing these kids over to visit Belfast again.