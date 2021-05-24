UNISON’s RVH-Muckamore Branch is organising a sponsored walk to raise vital funds for a refugee camp-based cultural centre in Palestine.
The walk, which will take place as part of this year’s Féile an Phobail, will see health workers and others trek the Divis Mountain to raise money for the Lajee Centre in the West Bank’s Aida Refugee Camp.
In the wake of the latest Israeli onslaught on Palestinians, Unison RVH & Muckamore Branch Secretary Conor McCarthy called on the people of Belfast to support the centre.
“People will see on our television screens the awful plight of the Palestinian people and want to help,” he said.
“Well you can, Unison RVH branch in partnership with Unison education branch are honoured to have a working relationship and strong friendship with the Lajee Centre in Palestine. We have had the kids from the camp visit our branch and stay in the homes of Unison reps and with families in West Belfast for three years in a row and Unison are committed to bringing these kids over to visit Belfast again.
“The kids and young adults loved Belfast and Belfast loved them when they visited a few years ago. For the kids it was the first time they saw the sea and they love life and are so talented and intelligent.
“These children have been subjected to kidnapping and torture by the Israeli IDF forces and live under apartheid, yet they still love life. But behind their eyes lies deep trauma and pain. The pain of loss and lack of opportunity, crushed dreams and hopes are never too far away from their minds.
“As branch secretary of Unison and as Chairperson of the Northern Ireland Solidarity Committee I am asking the amazing people of Belfast to please help support the Lajee Centre and its incredible work. A donation to the centre means so much to the kids and its board of amazing activists who provide essential mental health treatment to the kids and of course the medical staff and teachers are committed to make sure the kids have a future and continue to smile and love life.
"Despite all the Israeli state puts these kids and the staff at the centre through, there is not an ounce of hatred in the hearts of the kids.”
Mr McCarthy urged individuals or organisation who would to make a donation to help the work of the centre to visit their donation page.
He encouraged people to keep an eye out for the details of the upcoming sponsored walk, which will be shared via social media.
“Lets help the Palestinian people with our love and solidarity,” he added.