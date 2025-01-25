HEALTHWISE: Apples and pears bestow the season's benefits

PEOPLE are trying to eat more sustainably and in Ireland we are lucky enough to grow some fantastic fruit in the month of January.

But do you know what’s in season this month? The main fruits are apples and pears. Apples are a good source of vitamin C. Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, helps with collagen production in our bodies which is the cement that keeps us together. It also helps carnitine do its job, enabling us to burn fat for energy.

Some other roles of vitamin C include serotonin production, the functioning of our immune systems and its benefits as an antioxidant. These help with our moods and help keep us free from disease. There’s a wee saying, ‘An apple a day keeps the doctor away.’ I don’t know about that but don’t underestimate an apple’s nutritional value and its ability to help keep us healthy.

The other in-season fruit this January is pears. Pears have good amounts of fibre and vitamin K1 which is also known as phylloquinone. Its fibre helps with gut health and helps us go to the toilet, reducing the risk of haemorrhoids and diverticulitis. Vitamin K is very versatile when it comes to bodily functions from blood platelets, keeping brain and nerves healthy as well as bone metabolism.

Why not try apples and pears this January as a snack at work or in your child’s lunch box.?

• Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com