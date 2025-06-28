HEALTHWISE: It’s a wonderful month for in-season fruit & veg

THERE ARE so many health benefits of eating more fruit and veg daily. As well as tasting great, fruit and veg are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidant chemicals that are vital for good health.

Antioxidants can protect the body from inflammation and disease. Carotenoid antioxidants are found in carrots, red and green coloured fruit, greenleafs and watermelons. Flavanol antioxidants like quercetin are found in onions, garlic, apples and grapes and polyphenol antioxidants like coumaric acid and resveratrol are found in green peppers and grape skins. D-limonene is another antioxidant chemical found in the pith of citrus fruits so be sure to eat the white stringy bit when you peel your orange.

People who eat plenty of fruit and veg usually have a lower risk of developing heart disease, stroke and some cancers. It Is also estimated that a poor diet may contribute to a third of all cancers. A healthy balanced diet that includes plenty of fruit and veg is the second most important cancer prevention strategy, after stopping smoking.

June’s in-season fruits include blackcurrants, cherries, gooseberries, raspberries, redcurrants, strawberries and tayberries. In-season vegetables include asparagus, aubergines, beetroot, broad beans, broccoli, cauliflower, courgettes, cucumber, lettuce, peas, peppers, spring greens and spring onions to name a few. Everyone should aim for a minimum of five portions per day with a portion usually being 80g for most, 30g for dried fruit and 150g for beans and peas etc.



•Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast