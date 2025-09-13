HEALTHWISE: A dash of caution with your salt is a good idea

THE DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) is highly effective for managing high blood pressure (hypertension) and/or preventing it.

DASH is supported by a compelling body of research. The approach is to have control on sodium (salt) intake daily. The sodium in salt contributes to high blood pressure and is present in all types: table salt, sea salt, flakes, crystals and flavoured salt. Salt guidelines are no more than 6g per day, which is equivalent to a teaspoon of salt. The DASH diet focuses on wholegrains, fruit, vegetables, low fat dairy and a low intake of takeaway meals, ready meals or processed foods with added salt.

Cutting down processed foods or high fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) intakes can make a big difference. But you don’t need to completely get rid of them as not all tinned and packaged food is bad. Processed wholegrain foods like bread, rice, pasta, noodles, couscous, oats. potatoes etc are part of a healthy diet but always check your food labels for added salt. Canned fruit and veg also counts towards five per day; think of a tin of baked beans in which a portion (150g) is only 0.9g of salt.

Look for traffic lights on food labels. 0.3g and below is low, between 0.31g and 1.5g is medium and above 1.5g is high. Lots of readymade microwave meals are high in salt. For example, a Tesco chicken and bacon pasta bake has 2.1g. Red meat and red processed meats are high in salt too. Just two thick sausages typically contain 2g of salt.

High blood pressure affects one in four adults where we live and can lead to heart attacks and strokes. As people get older there is an increased risk of HBP because our blood vessels become less elastic. With the DASH diet it is possible to lower blood pressure by as much as a few points in just two weeks.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and X. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com