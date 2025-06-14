HEALTHWISE: For natural hair care, rosemary is worth a try

WHEN it comes to natural hair care, rosemary oil has taken centre stage for its ability to transform dull, weak hair into vibrant, healthy-looking locks.

So, if you’re wanting to help improve your hair’s overall condition and shine, rosemary oil could be the answer. It has been used for centuries, with the essential oil from the aromatic rosemary herb being well known for its invigorating properties.

This is to do with the carnosic acid that rosemary oil possesses. It can help to replenish and condition your locks. The nourishing effects can result in more resilient hair that’s less prone to breakage and can make hair stronger. If your hair is weak or damaged, adding rosemary oil to your daily routine could help restore its vitality.

When it comes to purchasing rosemary oil, make sure you don’t apply pure rosemary oil to your hair and choose a product that is specifically for hair as this should mean it has been diluted to the correct formula. The simplest way to use it is to apply a few drops directly to the exposed area or scalp and massage it in gently.

How long you leave it on your scalp before washing it out will vary depending on the product, so be sure to read the instructions. It is important to point out that rosemary oil is suitable for all hair types, including straight, wavy, curly and coily hair. It’s also safe for colour-treated hair. But you should carry out a patch test before use to check that you don’t have any sensitivities.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (X). Email: attentivenutrition @gmail.com