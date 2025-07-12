HEALTHWISE: Use the summer to help your kids eat well

CHILDREN need regular meals and snacks to get the energy and nutrients they need for growing up and fighting off illness. Breakfast is important for everyone but for children it can help them concentrate better in summer schemeS or daily physical activities.

Breakfast cereals, bananas, fruit and yoghurt and bread are good options. Just watch the added free sugars in the cereals and stay below 19g daily for a child of 4 to 6 or 24g for 7 to 10. The same when thinking about sweets and other sugary foods or drinks.

Each meal should be based on bread, rice, potatoes, pasta etc. Brown versions are good for fibre but don’t be afraid of white versions too as these can help our little ones achieve their high energy needs over a day. Scones, muffins, crumpets and cereal bars are decent snacks. Kids should aim towards five fruit and veg per day – the same as adults. Encourage kids to drink water and if going for fruit juices opt for reduced sugar versions as we want to look after their lovely teeth.

Dairy will provide children with protein and calcium for healthy bone development. Options include milk, cheese, yoghurt and fromage frais. A dairy alternative for vegan is soya milk which is an excellent source of protein with added calcium. Aim for three servings of dairy or alternative per day. You can also get vegan cheese and soya yoghurt. Children under two should always have full fat dairy. Meat, fish, eggs, nuts, beans, lentils, peas, tofu, hummus and soya mince are excellent sources of protein and iron and 2-3 times per day is the target for your kids. All children aged six months to four years should be given a supplement containing vitamins A, C and D3. With vitamin D3 you are looking at 10ug daily, particularly if not achieving 15 to 20 mins of mid-afternoon sun (on arms and legs) over the summer.

Above and beyond this timeframe put sunscreen on your children. Also try an Omega 3 DHA supplement that is age-appropriate, particularly if your child doesn’t eat fish. Summer is a good opportunity to try and get your kids to eat well, particularly if you are spending more time at home with them.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com