HEALTHWISE: I know you don't want to hear it, but some advice on St Paddy's Day pints

EASY DOES IT: Keep an eye on your alcohol unit consumption over the long weekend

EVERYONE loves St Patrick’s Day and celebrating the life of our dear old patron saint with a day of parades, Irish food, drink and wearing green.

If drinking alcohol there are some things you should consider. Alcoholic drinks contain pure alcohol, water and sugars. They provide energy but no other nutrients and are sometimes referred to as empty calories. Alcoholic drinks can make you feel full up and reduce your appetite.

When you drink high levels of alcohol, the alcohol can affect how your body digests food and processes nutrients, particularly B-vitamins which are needed for bodily functions.

Lack of these B-vitamins can lead to anaemia (low red blood cells) and/or brain damage.

Adults where we live are advised not to drink above 14 units of alcohol per week, which should be spread across three or more days.

A pint of average strength beer (just above or below 4%) like Harp, Coors, Corona, Budweiser, Fosters, Miller etc will have around two units. Ciders like Kopparberg or Magners will have around 2.5 units per pint. An alcopop like WKD has around 1.1 units at a 275ml bottle. A 175ml glass of 12% wine has 2.1 units, while a shot (25mls) of 40% spirits also containing around one. It is important to note that these 14 units should not be stored up for a binge drinking session.

In a practical context of 14 units being spread across three days of the St Patrick’s extended weekend, this would be equivalent to 2.3 pints of Harp per day.

Too much alcohol also increases the risk of liver, oesophageal, bowel and breast cancers. Drink wisely on St Patricks Day.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com