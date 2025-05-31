HEALTHWISE: Keep up your vitamin D after the sun has gone

CONSTANT rain may be a pain, and it seems its staying with us for the next week or two. Good for the farmers and crops most definitely.

We can’t complain too much, as the last month has given us plenty of brightness and, most importantly, plenty of vitamin D3. So, I hope you were achieving the sun on your skin.

It’s advised to get 15 to 20 minutes of mid-afternoon sunshine with no sunscreen on during April to September where we live. But above and beyond this, wear sunscreen to prevent your skin burning. And if the sun isn’t out much for the next week or two, it’s advised to get yourself a daily supplement that contains 10ug of vitamin D3. If you are on a budget, this can be easily bought in Home Bargains or B&M for a couple of quid. So, you don’t have to break the bank in order to keep yourself right.

Some vitamin D3 supplements can contain more than 10ug. For example, if you bought one that had 60ug, this would only require you to take it once every six days. If the supplement had 30ug, you’d only need to take this once every three days. If you follow a vegan diet, you’ll need a lichen supplement but unfortunately you’ll have to pay more for this in shops like Holland and Barrett as the likes of Home Bargains and B&M don’t sell it.

The advice in this article is the same for children from one year of age through to adulthood, including pregnancy and senior years for all genders. We all need around 10ug per day.

Remember, Vitamin D helps absorb calcium which is a beneficial mineral that is essential for strong bones, muscle and teeth. It also helps with the normal functioning of our immune systems.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentive nutrition@gmail.com