HEALTHWISE: Make versatile, healthy couscous a part of your diet

POPULAR: More and more people are appreciating the benefits of couscous

COUSCOUS is an African dish of steamed and rolled semolina which has become a popular food in Ireland and the UK over the past five to 10 years. This is a good thing as its versatility with regards to nutrition cannot be underestimated.

It is a good source of carbohydrate which is the main nutritional energy supply for the body. It is also rich in fibre which helps with gut health. It is very rich in minerals (potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, copper, manganese, selenium) that help with many bodily functions, including movement, bones, sleep, reducing tiredness, collagen and thyroid hormones.

Couscous is also a good source of vitamins B1, B3, B5 and B9. These help with energy metabolism, adrenaline, DNA and red blood cells in our bodies. The dish is easily prepared by just adding water and it is particularly good served with sautéed fruit or vegetables such as onions, peppers, mushrooms, leek, celery etc, or with a bit of lean meat like chicken and/or turkey. You can add Quorn as a meat alternative if you follow a vegan diet.

Choose the wholewheat version as it has a higher fibre content.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@gmail.com