HEALTHWISE: Some pointers for your menstrual cycle diet

TIP: Be sure to take vitamin C alongside the iron in nuts

THE menstrual cycle is a natural process controlled by female hormones which is a normal part of reproduction. There is no specific dietary research for the menstrual cycle but simple guidelines include following the Eatwell guide. This means the majority of your calories should come from starches (bread, rice, pasta, potatoes, oats etc).

Aim for five fruit and vegetables per day. Aim for three portions of protein (lean meat, fish, eggs, soya, quorn, pulses etc) and two portions of fish overall per week, i.e. one oily (salmon, mackerel. sardines etc) and one white (cod, plaice, haddock etc) or shell (prawns, oysters, scallops etc).

If you are vegan and don’t eat fish choose a natural algae supplement. Aim for two to three portions of dairy per day, i.e. cheese, milk, yoghurt and/or plant based milks that have added calcium, iodine and vitamin B12. Add nuts and seeds to your meals or take as snacks.

Make sure iron is sufficient at around 14.8mg per day. Red meat is the best source of iron in our diets but stick to no more than 70g per day or 490g per week. If taking plant-based iron sources (almonds, Brazil and hazelnuts, wholegrains, i.e. bread etc) and be sure to combine a vitamin C source with these foods – berries, kiwi, oranges, tomatoes etc to enhance iron uptake.

The hormone testosterone plays a role in the female hormone oestrogen production, so include foods like eggs as well as shellfish like prawns and small amounts of organ meats (liver, kidney etc). These foods have healthy cholesterol that helps produce testosterone. There are no healthy cholesterol foods for those who follow a vegan diet.

Include a probiotic like Actimel, Yakult and/or Biomel combined with a prebiotic fibre food (apricots, banana, dates etc) for gut health. There’s a thing known as the gut hormone axis.

The last bit of advice is to keep alcohol intakes under control i.e. no more than 14 units per week.

Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@gmail.com