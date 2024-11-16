HEALTHWISE: When it comes to fat, go nuts for nuts

WE need a small amount of fat as part of a healthy balanced diet. Fats provide energy and help absorb vitamins (A, D, E and K), with Omega 6 helping with skin health.

Some fats (saturated fats/trans fats) in high amounts can increase the risk of heart problems. Omega 6 fats are found in high amounts in Brazil nuts (pictured), pine nuts, walnuts, tofu, sunflower seeds and culinary oils like sunflower oil. The nuts mentioned can be easily taken as snacks throughout the day with a portion size being 30g.

Nuts are also a good source of fibre for gut health and protein (for structure) and also when combined with beans or peas. Why not sauté pine nuts or chopped Brazil nuts and add them to a bean and pea dish?

Tofu is nice sautéed in a stir fry, sunflower oil being a good choice for this. Be careful: A portion of oil is a teaspoon, but lots of people tend to take way more than this which will provide too many unwanted calories.

Seeds (a teaspoon) can be added to oats in the morning to boost Omega 6 intakes also. People on very low-fat diets who are deficient in Omega 6 often develop extremely dry, flaky skin.

• Lee McCusker (BA; MSc; MSc; MSc; ANutr; SENr) is a registered nutritionist from Belfast and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and X, formerly twitter. Email: attentivenutrition@

gmail.com