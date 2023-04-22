Constance Markievicz, Liam Lynch and Grace Gifford-Plunkett items on view

NEW ARTEFACTS: Seanna Walsh, Centre Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile looking at the collection

A RANGE of new historical artefacts have been added to the renowned collection at Áras Uí Chonghaile.

The artefacts are from world-renowned collector, Pat O’Hagan, which include original sketches from Constance Markievicz, iconic glasses and a handgun belonging to IRA anti-Treaty Chief of Staff Liam Lynch, and gloves belonging to Grace Gifford-Plunkett, who married 1916 leader, Joseph Plunkett in Kilmainhim Gaol, just hours before his execution, and whose story inspired the hit song Grace.

Centre Manager, Séanna Walsh said: “We’re really pleased to add to the Pat O’Hagan collection here at Áras Uí Chonghaile.

The Liam Lynch collection

"Visitors to the centre are always fascinated to see these original artefacts that give an insight into the era of James Connolly, the 1916 Easter Rising and the years that followed.

St. Patrick's day greeting sent to Countess Markievicz in Aylesbury Prison in England in March 1917



Markievicz was imprisoned for her part in the 1916 Easter Rising, fighting for Ireland's freedoom. #StPatrickDay pic.twitter.com/RMInP2afGD — Lindsay (@LindsayNorthWe1) March 17, 2023

"To have items from key historic figures such as Countess Markievicz, Liam Lynch and Grace Gifford adds to the rich history that we tell the story of here in the James Connolly Visitor Centre.”

The new items are available to view now in Áras Uí Chonghaile. For more information on opening hours, visit the website here.