Holy Child Primary School kicking off festive celebrations with Christmas Fair

HOLY Child Primary School is set to host a Christmas Fair this weekend.

The event on Sunday December 10 will run from 1-4pm and has been organised by a new Parents' Group – Holy Child Community Connect – which aims to support the school's strong links with the local community and raise funds for school.

Speaking on behalf of the group Brenda Maguire said: "We would like to invite everyone in the local community to come along to our first Christmas Fair and get into the festive spirit with us.

"We have more than 20 stalls offering a great range of Christmas crafts, toys, festive drinks and treats and gift hampers, at reasonable prices, to complete your Christmas shopping.

"Thanks to the generosity of local businesses we also have a selection of fantastic prizes to be won at our tombola. And most importantly, Santa himself will be there to receive Christmas lists and take photos with all the little ones in our festive grotto.

"We're also delighted that Councillor Paul Doherty will be also be there to tell people about the support and services that Foodstock can provide for local families.



"There really is something for everyone so come along and join the fun. Everyone is welcome – whether you're a parent, guardian, past pupil, neighbour or just looking for some festive fun!

"All the funds raised will be used to support the teachers at Holy Child PS to continue to provide great experiences for all the pupils."