Holy Evangelists' pupils branch out to plant trees in Twinbrook

SCHOOLCHILDREN at Holy Evangelists’ Primary School in Dunmurry braved chilly weather to take part in a tree planting project to improve their surroundings, with staff from the Housing Executive.



Sporting trowels and spades, the youngsters enthusiastically got stuck in to planting two small pines and 30 saplings, enhancing the large green area at Glasvey Drive which is bordered by the school and local housing.



Eventually, around 1,600 small trees, or whips, will be planted on the green which will completely transform the view for residents and provide an attractive spot where local people can walk and enjoy nature.

Housing Executive Grounds Services Manager Malachy Brennan said he was delighted that the schoolchildren were keen to help out.

“We hope this type of project will encourage them to take more interest in their natural surroundings and take ownership of the trees and plants," he said. “I could see from their smiling faces that they were thrilled to be doing something positive and practical to improve the area around them.

Housing Executive Area Manager for West Belfast Margaret Marley helps children from Holy Evangelists’ Primary School in Dunmurry plant trees near their school

“The children can take pride in being involved and they will be able to watch the trees grow and thrive year on year. It’s also an excellent opportunity to improve the local surroundings, creating a pleasant environment for the children and the rest of the community to enjoy.”



Margaret Marley, the Housing Executive's Area Manager for West Belfast, said: “Our ongoing tree planting projects have been very successful and positive for the community. They help the children become more environmentally aware and this fun and engaging activity is an enjoyable way for them to learn.



“New trees will have a positive impact on carbon levels, improve air quality, support and enhance biodiversity, and improve the physical and mental health and wellbeing of the people who live nearby.

“It’s a win, win for everyone.”