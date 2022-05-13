Holy Trinity Primary School raise £13,500 during Lenten appeal

PUPILS from Holy Trinity Primary School in Turf Lodge have raised a whopping £13,500 for charity as part of their Lenten appeal.



This fundraising effort from the multiple-award winning school comes just weeks after they made a huge donation to the Foodstock Ukraine appeal.



The money was raised through a wide range of events which included selling buns and cakes, ballots, sponsored activities, Blast the Staff – where pupils got to kick footballs at their teachers – and also by purchasing homework and Break the Rules vouchers.



The money raised through the campaign will go to Trócarie and the Holy Trinity’s partner school, St Andrew’s in Uganda.



Principal Fiona Boyd said: “The generosity of our school community was very evident in their generous contributions to the Ukrainian appeal. The amount of clothing, food, medical supplies, blankets etc donated to support the Ukrainian appeal was amazing.



“Holy Trinity is an innovative school, committed to working in partnership with the whole school community to provide a high quality education in a safe, caring and nurturing learning environment.



“In Holy Trinity the governors and staff are caring, committed dedicated and determined to ensure that each child is given the skills and support to achieve their full potential. Staff genuinely care for the children and build their self-confidence, develop their talents, and belief to help them become well educated, resilient, well rounded individuals ready to lead fulfilling lives and to take their place in the twenty first century.



“The past two years have been difficult for the pupils and parents but they have been absolutely amazing. Our pupils adapted to the restrictions and maintained their positive attitude. They are so happy, talented, well behaved, generous and have looked out for and supported each other throughout these difficult times. I am so proud of each and every one of them.



“The pandemic was tough but it has brought an already close community even closer. Everyone worked together supporting each other and I could not have been more proud. What we have achieved this year is amazing and is testimony to this wonderful school community.



“It is a privilege and honour to be principal of this amazing school and community. I am so proud to be part of the Holy Trinity family.”

