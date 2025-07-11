Homes evacuated after suspicious object discovered in Poleglass

HOMES have been evacuated after a suspicious object was discovered in Poleglass this morning.

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Colinvale area and say a public safety operation is in place.

Cordons are in place and the public is advised to avoid the area, or use an alternative route, if possible. A number of homes have been evacuated.

Sinn Féin councillor Caoimhín McCann said: “This is causing major disruption for residents, with some families being forced from their homes.

“Those involved have absolutely nothing to offer our community.

“Sally Gardens Community Centre is available for residents as the security alert continues.”